Cheryl Burke mourns father's death: 'I miss you so much already'

March 20 (UPI) -- Cheryl Burke says her father, Stephen Burke, died earlier this month.

The 33-year-old professional dancer paid tribute to her dad in an Instagram post Monday amid a previously announced break from social media.

"Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you," Burke captioned a throwback photo with her dad. "I miss you so much already."

"Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 - March 9, 2018," she added.

The Dancing with the Stars pro had said March 13 that she was taking a hiatus from Twitter and Instagram to deal with "some personal things."

"I'm dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media. Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday," she wrote.

Burke is the daughter of Stephen and Sherri Burke, who split when she was a child. She said during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's talk show in 2012 that she had reconnected with her dad after a decade of estrangement.

"He got in a really bad accident, so for me, I was really wanting to reach out," the star explained. "It's comfortable and it's working."