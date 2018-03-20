Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have spring-inspired wedding cake

March 20 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a spring-inspired cake at their wedding in May.

Kensington Palace announced Tuesday on Twitter that the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress have enlisted pastry chef Claire Ptak to create a lemon elderflower cake for their nuptials.

"For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes," the palace wrote.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," the palace added.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Kensington Palace said Markle once interviewed Ptak for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down in April 2017.

"Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes," the palace tweeted. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th."

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Ptak said in an Instagram post that she's "excited" about creating the cake for Prince Harry and Markle, whose tastes mirror her own values about food.

"They both share so many of the same values regarding food, provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavor!" the chef wrote.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple extended an invitation this month to 2,600 members of the public, who will be able to attend the highly-anticipated event.