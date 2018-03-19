Coco Austin spends 39th birthday with Ice-T, daughter Chanel

March 19 (UPI) -- Coco Austin enjoyed a family outing on her 39th birthday Saturday.

The television personality went on a shopping spree with husband Ice-T and 2-year-old daughter Chanel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Austin shared a slideshow of photos Sunday on Instagram from the outing. One picture shows Austin and her family wearing matching "King," "Queen" and "Princess" t-shirts.

"I had a great time with family doing some birthday shopping! ...Even though they are the greatest gift," she captioned the post.

Ice-T marked Austin's birthday with a sweet message on his Instagram account. The 60-year-old actor and rapper shared a photo of Austin and Chanel from their recent family vacation to the Bahamas.

"Today is @Coco's Birthday. I've never met a nicer person in my life. I Love you baby!" he wrote.

Austin and her family returned home last week after spending 10 days in the Bahamas. She shared a picture March 13 from a private plane after fans asked why Ice-T hadn't appeared in most of her vacation photos.

"People always ask me where is Ice in my pics.. Believe me, he usually is not far from me ...We're a tight family (Thanks @iamsethrose for this pic)," the star captioned the snapshot, which was taken by friend Seth Rose.

Austin had posted plenty of photos of herself and Chanel from the Bahamas. The mother and daughter duo wore several matching looks during their vacation, including purple and green mermaid bikinis.