Dan Abrams, Marcia Clark, Nancy Grace get shows on A&E

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 5:50 PM
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Legal analysts Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams have signed on to debate infamous crimes and court cases in Grace vs. Abrams, a new A&E series scheduled to debut March 29.

The program is to be shot before a live audience in New York.

"Nancy and Dan are smart, experienced attorneys with strong voices and equally strong opinions on legal matters," Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, said in a statement Tuesday. "In Grace vs. Abrams, they will delve deeper into the stories and legal questions around infamous crimes and trials, providing viewers with a complete picture and explanation of the issues. And, of course, fighting over which of them is right!"

Marcia Clark -- the lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson's high-profile double-homicide trial -- is set to star in the docu-series Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48. That show will also premiere March 29 on the cable network and the first episode will be about Casey Anthony, a Florida woman acquitted of charges she killed her young daughter.

"This series feels like a continuation of a mission I've been on my whole life," Clark said. "To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn't be more excited or more honored to be a part of it."

"A&E is a leader in justice programming that is both captivating and impactful," said Bryant. "With Marcia's unrivaled knowledge and expertise leading the way, this series is an example of the brave storytelling necessary to question assumptions made and uncover the truths buried within the first 48 hours of these high profile cases."

