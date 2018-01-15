Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 to premiere on April 25; trailer released

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 15, 2018 at 8:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale will be available for streaming April 25 on Hulu.

Subsequent episodes are expected to be released every Wednesday for 11 weeks after that. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

Hulu said in a news release the show's second season "will be shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead."

"'Gilead is within you' is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all characters will fight against -- or succumb to -- this dark truth," the synopsis said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46 Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
'Jumanji' tops the North American box office for a second weekend 'Jumanji' tops the North American box office for a second weekend
Moby says 'active and former CIA agents' gave him information about Trump, Russia Moby says 'active and former CIA agents' gave him information about Trump, Russia
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: LL Cool J, Faye Dunaway Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: LL Cool J, Faye Dunaway
Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Pitbull, Chad Lowe Famous birthdays for Jan. 15: Pitbull, Chad Lowe
Loading...