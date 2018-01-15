'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 to premiere on April 25; trailer released

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale will be available for streaming April 25 on Hulu.

Subsequent episodes are expected to be released every Wednesday for 11 weeks after that. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

Hulu said in a news release the show's second season "will be shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead."

"'Gilead is within you' is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all characters will fight against -- or succumb to -- this dark truth," the synopsis said.