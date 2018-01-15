'Britannia' to stream on Amazon in the U.S. Jan. 26

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- All nine episodes of the period drama Britannia are scheduled to start streaming via Amazon Video in the United States Jan. 26.

Penned by Jez Butterworth, the series stars Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

The show was filmed in Prague and Wales, and is set in 43AD "as the Roman Imperial Army, determined and terrified in equal measure, returns to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land ruled by wild warrior women and powerful Druids who can channel the powerful forces of the underworld," a news release said.