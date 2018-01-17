Amazon orders second season of 'The Tick'

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon on Wednesday said it ordered a second season of The Tick, its half-hour superhero series starring Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman and Jackie Earle Haley.

Production on the 10 new episodes is scheduled to begin later this year and Season 2 is to begin streaming in 2019.

"I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller," Ben Edlund, series creator and executive producer, said in a statement Wednesday. "We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I'm very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it."