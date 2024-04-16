Trending
Stray Kids to release 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids will release the single "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 2 | Stray Kids will release the single "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teaming up with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

The K-pop group announced "Lose My Breath," a new single featuring Puth, on Tuesday.

Stray Kids and Puth will release the song May 10.

"Lose My Breath" will mark Stray Kids' first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Puth previously collaborated with K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook on the 2022 single "Left and Right." The song appears on his third album, Charlie, released that year.

