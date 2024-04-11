Trending
Music
April 11, 2024 / 1:01 PM

BabyMonster's 'Sheesh' music video passes 100M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster has another music video with 100 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated after their "Sheesh" video reached the milestone Wednesday.

"BABYMONSTER Fans worldwide, thank you so much!" BabyMonster wrote on social media.

"Sheesh" is BabyMonster's third music video to reach 100 million views, following "Batter Up" and "Stuck in the Middle." The "Sheesh" video is BabyMonster's fastest video to do so.

BabyMonster released the "Sheesh" music video March 31 and a performance video for the song last week.

"Sheesh" appears on BabyMonster's debut EP, BabyMons7er, also released last week.

BabyMonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group will release its first full-length album in the fall.

