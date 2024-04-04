April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster has released a new video for its single "Sheesh."

The K-pop stars shared a performance video for the song Thursday.

The video shows the members of BabyMonster perform the "Sheesh" choreography while wearing coordinating black and white outfits.

"Sheesh" appears on BabyMonster's debut EP, BabyMons7er. The group released the album and the official "Sheesh" music video Monday.

BabyMonst7er also includes the tracks "Like That," "Dream" and "Stuck in the Middle (Remix)," along with "7 version" recordings of "Stuck in the Middle" and "Batter Up" featuring all seven members.

BabyMonster will release a first full-length album in the fall.

The group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.