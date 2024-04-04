Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 4, 2024 / 1:33 PM

BabyMonster dances in 'Sheesh' performance video

By Annie Martin

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster has released a new video for its single "Sheesh."

The K-pop stars shared a performance video for the song Thursday.

Advertisement

The video shows the members of BabyMonster perform the "Sheesh" choreography while wearing coordinating black and white outfits.

"Sheesh" appears on BabyMonster's debut EP, BabyMons7er. The group released the album and the official "Sheesh" music video Monday.

BabyMonst7er also includes the tracks "Like That," "Dream" and "Stuck in the Middle (Remix)," along with "7 version" recordings of "Stuck in the Middle" and "Batter Up" featuring all seven members.

BabyMonster will release a first full-length album in the fall.

The group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
Music // 1 hour ago
Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
April 4 (UPI) -- Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko, Deorro, Yng Lvas and other artists will perform at the Latin American Music Awards.
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
Music // 2 hours ago
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
April 4 (UPI) -- "Janet Planet," a coming-of-age drama directed by Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, is being released by A24.
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
Music // 2 hours ago
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
April 4 (UPI) -- "Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken," a docuseries exploring incarceration and addiction, is coming to Paramount+.
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
Music // 4 hours ago
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
April 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter."
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Monsta X member I.M released the EP "Off the Beat" and a music video for the song "Lure."
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
April 3 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley and other stars will present at the CMT Music Awards, with Dasha and Jason Aldean to perform.
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
April 2 (UPI) -- Over 200 artists, including Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, have signed a letter calling on companies to stop infringing on artists' rights via the use of AI.
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
April 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a promotion schedule for its greatest hits album, "17 is Right Here."
CMT Music Awards: Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll among Video of the Year finalists
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards: Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll among Video of the Year finalists
April 2 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and other artists remain in the running for Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
'Drag Race' Las Vegas stars take beating in 'Live UNTUCKED' trailer
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement