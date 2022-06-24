Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video

1/5

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and South Korean singer Jungkook have teamed up on a new song. Puth and Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" on Friday. Advertisement

In the "Left and Right" video, Puth, 30, and Jungkook, 24, sing about being lovesick and visit a "love doctor."

"Memories follow me left and right / I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here / You take up every corner of my mind," Puth sings.

Puth shared photos from the collaboration on Instagram.

"LEFT AND RIGHT IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!! LOVE CHARLIE AND KOOKIE," he captioned the post.

Puth and Jungkook teased "Left and Right" last week. At the time, Puth said if the song accumulated 500,000 pre-saves he would release the track in full on June 24.

Advertisement

"Left and Right" is expected to appear on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. The album also features the singles "Light Switch" and "That's Hilarious."

The new song follows news that BTS, one of the most popular and profitable K-pop acts of all time, will take a hiatus as the members pursue their solo careers.

BTS consists of Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group most recently released the anthology album Proof, which includes the new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."