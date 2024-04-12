April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Doyoung is teasing his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, shared a highlight medley for the album, Youth, on Friday.

The preview features a surprise appearance from Doyoung's older brother, actor Gong Myung, who introduces the teaser.

Youth will feature the single "Little Light" and nine other tracks: "Beginning," "From Little Wave," "Time Machine" featuring Taeyeon and Mark, "Serenade," "Rewind," "Warmth," "Lost in California," "Rest" and "Dallas Love Field."

Doyoung will release the album April 22.

As a full group, NCT consists of 26 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish. NCT Dream released the EP Dream()Scape in March.

Former NCT member Lucas made his solo debut with the single album Renegade this month.