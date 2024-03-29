Tomorrow X Together teased "Deja Vu," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new song "Deja Vu." The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released a preview of its music video for the track Friday. Advertisement

The "Deja Vu" teaser opens with TXT member Yeonjun alone in an empty field. After the singer cries and appears to pray, the scene changes to a sunny shot of the members running through the field.

"Deja Vu" appears on TXT's forthcoming EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow. The group will release the full album April 1.

TXT previously released a "romantic" teaser for Minisode 3: Tomorrow that features audio of Yeonjun reflecting on love.

Minisode 3: Tomorrow will mark TXT's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI.