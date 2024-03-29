March 29 (UPI) -- Sum 41 is back with new music.

The rock band released the album Heaven :x: Hell and a music video for "Dopamine" on Friday.

The "Dopamine" video shows the members of Sum 41 perform in Las Vegas.

Heaven :x: Hell also features the singles "Landmines," "Rise Up" and "Waiting on a Twist of Fate," along with six other songs.

The album is Sum 41's first in nearly five years and its final album as a band, the group announced in May 2023.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way," Sum 41 said at the time.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album 'Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate," the group added.

Sum 41 will launch the North American leg of its Tour of the Setting Sum farewell tour in August.