Sum 41 announces final tour

Sum 41 will perform on the farewell world tour "Tour of the Setting Sum." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sum 41 is going on tour for a final time. The Canadian rock band announced the farewell world tour Tour of the Setting Sum on Tuesday. Advertisement

The new tour will see Sum 41 perform across North America, Europe and Asia. The dates begin March 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and conclude Jan. 30, 2025, in Toronto.

The North American portion of the tour kicksoff Aug. 1 in Rimouski, Canada, and end Oct. 5 in Las Vegas.

"There comes a time When it all has to end," Sum 41 wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.

Sum 41 will release its eighth and final album, Heaven :x: Hell, on March 29.

The band released its debut EP, Half Hour of Power, in 2000, and consists today of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.