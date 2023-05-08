Trending
May 8, 2023 / 2:35 PM

Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years

By Tonya Pendleton
Sum 41 arrive for the 2005 Canadian Juno Music Awards in Winnipeg, Canada, in April 2005. The band announced on social media Monday that they are breaking up. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Sum 41 arrive for the 2005 Canadian Juno Music Awards in Winnipeg, Canada, in April 2005. The band announced on social media Monday that they are breaking up. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Canadian pop punk band Sum41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.

The band's current lineup is frontman Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo, but only Whibley remains from the original group.

"'Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," Sum 41 posted on their social media accounts on Monday. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

They continued, "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

Guitarist and lead vocalist Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall started Sum 41 in 1996. In 1999, they signed with Island Records, first dropping the EP Half Hour of Power and then their full-length debut All Killer No Filler in 2001.

It went platinum in the U.S. and the U.K. and three times platinum in their native Canada.

Their heyday was in the aughts, with three albums, Does This Look Infected?, Chuck and Underclass Hero going gold or platinum. Their last album was 2019's Order in Decline.

