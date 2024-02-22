Trending
Music
Feb. 22, 2024 / 11:48 AM

Diane Warren to be honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Annie Martin
Diane Warren will receive the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Diane Warren will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced in a press release Thursday that Warren, 67, will receive this year's Johnny Mercer Award.

The Johnny Mercer Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The award is reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team previously inducted into the hall of fame, "whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer."

Warren, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, will receive the award June 13 at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Award Gala in New York City.

"The songwriting community is filled with many special people who have delivered incomparable songs that have made the world go round. Within that special group of people, Diane Warren is unique; she is a force of nature that, despite her enormous success from 'Rhythm of the Night' to 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' and at least 100 (15!) Academy Award nominations, she shows up to write songs every morning at 8 am! I am delighted to see her receive the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which is the gold bar standard. Diane is that and more!" hall of fame chairman Nile Rodgers said.

"I'm beyond honored to receive the Johnny Mercer Award, especially looking at the names of the other songwriters who have gotten this great honor," Warren added. "When I was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, my mom was there and finally understood that I could make a living and life being what I was born to be and wake up every day loving to be... a songwriter. Now, both she and my dad will be looking down on me with big smiles on their faces. Thank you, Songwriters Hall of Fame."

Warren has written nine No. 1 and 33 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Her catalogue includes such songs as "Only Love Can Hurt Like This," "Un-Break My Heart" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."

R.E.M., Timbaland, Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

