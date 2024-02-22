Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 22, 2024 / 10:00 AM

Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song

By Annie Martin
Machine Gun Kelly (R), pictured with Megan Fox, released the vulnerable new song "Don't Let Me Go." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Machine Gun Kelly (R), pictured with Megan Fox, released the vulnerable new song "Don't Let Me Go." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly addresses his fiancé Megan Fox's miscarriage in a new song.

The 33-year-old singer and rapper, born Colson Baker, released the song "Don't Let Me Go" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fox had gone public about her miscarriage in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in November 2023, sharing how she experienced a pregnancy loss at 10 weeks while expecting her first child with Kelly.

Kelly expresses his grief in "Don't Let Me Go," rapping, "How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

He also addresses the new blackout tattoo that now covers most of his arms and torso, with the lyrics "Just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Fox further addressed her miscarriage in an interview with WWD in November, sharing how she had previously "been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."

Advertisement

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and suffering," she said. "So I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple songs about the miscarriage."

Kelly and Fox got engaged in 2022. Fox has three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox: films, red carpets and poetry

Actress Megan Fox, a cast member in "Transformers," arrives for the premiere of the film in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 27, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twice shares 'One Spark' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Twice shares 'One Spark' music video teaser
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice teased its music video for "One Spark," a single from its forthcoming EP, "With You-th."
Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Music // 21 hours ago
Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall released the single "Elastic" on Wednesday. The pop song is about dating woes.
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now."
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Music // 1 day ago
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released the EP "The Winning" and a music video for the song "Shopper."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Music // 2 days ago
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét and other artists will take the stage at Roots Picnic music festival.
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Music // 2 days ago
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope will release a new solo album and the docuseries "Hope on the Street" on Prime Video.
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Music // 3 days ago
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Jessie James Decker announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her fourth child.
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The late country music Toby Keith's "35 Biggest Hits" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement