Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song

Machine Gun Kelly (R), pictured with Megan Fox, released the vulnerable new song "Don't Let Me Go."

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly addresses his fiancé Megan Fox's miscarriage in a new song. The 33-year-old singer and rapper, born Colson Baker, released the song "Don't Let Me Go" on Wednesday. Advertisement

Fox had gone public about her miscarriage in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in November 2023, sharing how she experienced a pregnancy loss at 10 weeks while expecting her first child with Kelly.

Kelly expresses his grief in "Don't Let Me Go," rapping, "How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

He also addresses the new blackout tattoo that now covers most of his arms and torso, with the lyrics "Just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Fox further addressed her miscarriage in an interview with WWD in November, sharing how she had previously "been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and suffering," she said. "So I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple songs about the miscarriage."

Kelly and Fox got engaged in 2022. Fox has three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

