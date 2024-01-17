R.E.M., Timbaland, Steely Dan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame

1 of 2 | Timbaland will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announce its Class of 2024. R.E.M, Timbaland, Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford are the new inductees this year. Advertisement

The induction and awards gala will take place June 13 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

Timbaland has written hits for Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Aaliyah and other artists, while Lindsey is known for "Jesus Take the Wheel," "Girl Crush" and "Million Reasons." Pitchford's writing credits include "Footloose," "Fame" and "Let's Hear It for the Boy."

"I've said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch... nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter," SHoF chairmain Nile Rodgers said in a press release.

"We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

George Clinton, Public Enemy, Tracy Chapman and other artists were nominated alongside the inductees.