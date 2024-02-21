Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 21, 2024 / 1:26 PM

Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is back with a new music video.

The 54-year-old singer and actress released a video for the song "Rebound" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Rebound" video depicts Lopez in an abusive relationship with a partner, played by dancer Gilbert Saldivar. Lopez is physically tethered to her partner but ultimately breaks the chain and shatters the walls of their glass house.

The footage originally appeared in This is Me...Now: A Love Story, the narrative film Lopez released alongside her album This is Me...Now last week. The projects are inspired by Lopez's past relationships and her love story with her husband, actor Ben Affleck.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez did not name an abusive partner but said the video was inspired by her own experience.

"The idea of the glass house was about how we get into these toxic relationships," she said. "You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven't figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would. And that certainly has happened to me."

Advertisement

Lopez will perform "Rebound" in a new Apple Music Live concert special that premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

The singer will release The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary following the making of her This is Me...Now album and film Feb. 27 on Prime Video.

In addition, she will launch the This is Me...Now tour June 26 in Orlando, Fla.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Music // 1 day ago
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released the EP "The Winning" and a music video for the song "Shopper."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Music // 2 days ago
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét and other artists will take the stage at Roots Picnic music festival.
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Music // 2 days ago
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope will release a new solo album and the docuseries "Hope on the Street" on Prime Video.
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Music // 2 days ago
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Jessie James Decker announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her fourth child.
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The late country music Toby Keith's "35 Biggest Hits" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Music // 5 days ago
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a music video for "Holssi," a song from her forthcoming EP, "The Winning."
Madonna, The Weeknd release 'Popular' music video in 'Fortnite'
Music // 5 days ago
Madonna, The Weeknd release 'Popular' music video in 'Fortnite'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Madonna, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti debuted a music video for their song "Popular" in the video game "Fortnite."
Post Malone teases country music song with Luke Combs
Music // 5 days ago
Post Malone teases country music song with Luke Combs
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone teased a collaboration with country music singer Luke Combs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement