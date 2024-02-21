Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video

1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is back with a new music video. The 54-year-old singer and actress released a video for the song "Rebound" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The "Rebound" video depicts Lopez in an abusive relationship with a partner, played by dancer Gilbert Saldivar. Lopez is physically tethered to her partner but ultimately breaks the chain and shatters the walls of their glass house.

The footage originally appeared in This is Me...Now: A Love Story, the narrative film Lopez released alongside her album This is Me...Now last week. The projects are inspired by Lopez's past relationships and her love story with her husband, actor Ben Affleck.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez did not name an abusive partner but said the video was inspired by her own experience.

"The idea of the glass house was about how we get into these toxic relationships," she said. "You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven't figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would. And that certainly has happened to me."

Lopez will perform "Rebound" in a new Apple Music Live concert special that premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

She's still Jenny from the block... @JLo performs iconic tracks, both new and old, during her #AppleMusicLive performance. Watch it at 7PM PT, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/3sYDX26o4f pic.twitter.com/bZMYK61O4x— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 21, 2024

The singer will release The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary following the making of her This is Me...Now album and film Feb. 27 on Prime Video.

In addition, she will launch the This is Me...Now tour June 26 in Orlando, Fla.

