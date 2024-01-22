Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May

1 of 5 | Avril Lavigne will perform on a greatest hits tour featuring All Time Low and Simple Plan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne is going on tour in 2024. The pop-punk singer announced a greatest hits tour featuring special guests All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal and the Serpent, and Girlfriends. Advertisement

The North American tour kicks off May 22 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes Sept. 16 in Edmonton.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'll be doing the Greatest Hits from all my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all my friends are joining me!!!" Lavigne wrote on Instagram.

"This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who's coming???? What songs do you want to hear???" she added.

Lavigne is known for such singles as "Complicated," Sk8er Boi" and "I'm with You."

She released her debut album, Let Go, in June 2002, and most recently released the album Love Sux in 2022.