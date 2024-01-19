Trending
Jan. 19, 2024 / 11:30 AM

Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' deluxe edition on her birthday

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released a deluxe version of her album "Rockstar" featuring nine new tracks. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton is celebrating her 78th birthday with new music.

The singer-songwriter released a deluxe version of her album Rockstar on her birthday Friday.

The Rockstar deluxe version features nine new tracks, including live versions of "Rockin' It," "Mama Never Said" and "Stay Out of my Bedroom" featuring Sylvester Stallone.

The album also includes covers of Pat Benetar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Eddie Money's "Two Tickets to Paradise," Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Billy Joel's "The Entertainer" and Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

"Hey fans and friends, It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present! I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album," Parton wrote on Instagram. "I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me!"

Parton originally released Rockstar in November. The album is her first rock album and features both original songs and covers of iconic rock hits.

Parton collaborated on Rockstar with Linda Perry, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Debbie Harry, Pink and Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and other artists.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

