Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 10, 2023 / 10:11 AM

Rick Astley shares 'Forever and More' music video directed by Simon Pegg

By Annie Martin
Rick Astley collaborated with Simon Pegg (pictured) on his music video for "Forever and More." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rick Astley collaborated with Simon Pegg (pictured) on his music video for "Forever and More." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Rick Astley has released a new music video.

The 57-year-old singer shared a video for his song "Forever and More" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Forever and More" video shows Astley and his team respond to different crises, including a bar fight and a cat stuck in a tree. The group helps resolve the situations by performing music.

Shaun of the Dead and Star Trek actor Simon Pegg directed the video.

"We had such a great time filming this and it is truly thanks to @simonpegg who brought all the positive vibes with great storytelling!" Astley wrote on social media.

Astley had teased his collaboration with Pegg in a video in October.

"Forever and More" appears on Astley's album Are We There Yet?, released in October. The album also features the singles "Dippin My Feet" and "Never Gonna Stop."

Astley will promote Are We There Yet? with a new tour in 2024.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Music // 21 minutes ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the album "Rock-Star" and a music video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)."
Dua Lipa releases 'Houdini' single, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Dua Lipa releases 'Houdini' single, music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song from her new album.
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Music // 21 hours ago
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released a preview of its "Chill Kill" music video and a highlight medley for its album of the same name.
Wynonna Judd on her CMA Awards performance: 'I was so nervous'
Music // 22 hours ago
Wynonna Judd on her CMA Awards performance: 'I was so nervous'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd reacted to concern from fans after opening the CMA Awards with Jelly Roll.
Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Music // 23 hours ago
Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
Beyonce takes the stage in 'Renaissance' concert film trailer
Music // 23 hours ago
Beyonce takes the stage in 'Renaissance' concert film trailer
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared a trailer for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" ahead of its release in theaters.
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, and other couples attended the Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville saw top awards go to Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who won Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville and air on ABC.
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook performed songs from his album "Golden" on "Today."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
'American Symphony' chronicles Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad cancer battle
'American Symphony' chronicles Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad cancer battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement