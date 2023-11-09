Trending
Music
Nov. 9, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Country music couples attend CMA Awards

By Annie Martin
Keith Urban (R) and Nicole Kidman attend the CMA Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keith Urban (R) and Nicole Kidman attend the CMA Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Country music couples stepped out Wednesday at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.

The 57th annual awards show took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Urban wore a dark acid wash shirt with black pants, while Kidman sported a black dress with cut-out detail.

During the ceremony, Urban presented the Entertainer of the Year award to Lainey Wilson, who also won Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy.

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes were also present at the awards show. Ballerini wore a pink gown with a thigh-high slit, while Stokes sported a charcoal-colored jacket with a black shirt and pants.

Ballerini performed her song "Leave Me Again" during the show.

Other couples included Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, and Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO.

CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan arrive on the red carpet

Chris Stapleton (R),and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, arrive on the red carpet at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8, 2023. Chris Stapleton is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce titled "We Don't Fight Anymore." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bryan co-hosted the CMA Awards with retired NFL star Peyton Manning for the second consecutive year.

Stapleton performed his song "White Horses," while Combs took to the stage with "Where the Wild Things Are." Jelly Roll opened the show by performing his song "Need a Favor" with Wynonna Judd.

Inside the 2023 CMAs: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll perform

Lainey Wilson performs "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

