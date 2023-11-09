Trending
Music
Nov. 9, 2023 / 12:21 PM

Wynonna Judd on her CMA Awards performance: 'I was so nervous'

By Annie Martin
Wynonna Judd (R) and Jelly Roll perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd says she was "so nervous" during her performance at the 2023 CMA Awards.

The country music singer, 59, reacted to concern from fans Wednesday after opening the CMA Awards with fellow artist Jelly Roll.

Judd joined Jelly Roll to perform his song "Need a Favor" and was seen holding onto the star as they sang together.

In a video on social media, Judd explained that she "held on for dear life" due to nerves.

"Okay, so they say, 'Don't read the comments.' I read the comments," the star said. "And I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him. And I could cry right now but I'm not going to because I'm such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, 'Absolutely!'"

"I got out there, and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that's the bottom line," she told fans, adding that "all is well."

Judd spoke to Billboard at the CMA Awards, where she shared how Jelly Roll convinced her to join him at the awards show by chartering her a private plane.

"He literally phoned me and said, 'So, can you sing on the CMA Awards?' and I went, 'No, I can't because I have to be in Texas Wednesday night.' He said, 'What if I can get you there on a private plane?' and I said, 'I'm in!' So he got me a private plane, and here I am!" she said.

Judd is in the midst of her Back to Wy tour and will next perform Thursday in San Antonio, Texas.

