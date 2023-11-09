Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett

1 of 5 | Alanis Morissette will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette is going on tour in 2024. The 49-year-old singer-songwriter announced the Triple Moon tour on Thursday. Advertisement

The new North American tour kicks off June 9, 2024, in Phoenix and concludes Aug. 10 in Inglewood, Calif.

Morissette will be joined by special guests Joan Jett and Blackhearts and Morgan Wade on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale for mailing list members to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

"been teeming to share this news with you," Morissette said on social media. "going out on 'the Triple Moon Tour' with the amazing @joanjett & @themorganwade this summer."

Morissette released the album Such Pretty Forks in the Road in 2020 and the meditative album The Storm Before the Calm in 2022. She most recently released a cover of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series Yellowjackets, in April.