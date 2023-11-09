Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Beyonce takes the stage in 'Renaissance' concert film trailer

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé shared a trailer for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" ahead of its release in theaters. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Beyoncé shared a trailer for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" ahead of its release in theaters. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is teasing her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The 42-year-old singer shared a trailer for the music event Thursday ahead of its release in theaters.

Advertisement

The Renaissance trailer shows Beyoncé take the stage on her Renaissance World Tour. In a voiceover, the singer reflects on balancing her career with motherhood and family.

"In this world that is very male-dominated, I've had to be really tough," she says. "To balance motherhood and being on the stage; it just reminds me of who I really am."

Renaissance chronicles Beyoncé's world tour of the same name, which concluded Oct. 1 and is one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," an official description reads.

Beyoncé will premiere the film Nov. 25 in Los Angeles and Nov. 30 in London before its release in theaters Dec. 1.

In October, Beyoncé supported fellow superstar Taylor Swift at the premiere of her own concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Advertisement

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Music // 42 minutes ago
Alanis Morissette announces 'Triple Moon' tour with Joan Jett
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Country music couples attend CMA Awards
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton, and other couples attended the Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Music // 15 hours ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville saw top awards go to Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who won Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 23 hours ago
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville and air on ABC.
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook performed songs from his album "Golden" on "Today."
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, performed and gave an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Rock (LALALALA)," a song from its EP "Rock-Star."
Peso Pluma to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Peso Pluma to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Música Mexicana singer-songwriter Peso Pluma was the first performer announced Monday to take the stage at this month's Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Jungkook among big winners
Music // 3 days ago
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Jungkook among big winners
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- MTV announced the winners of the MTV Europe Music Awards after the show was canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Blink-182's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Blink-182's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Rock band Blink-182's One More Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson wins top awards including Entertainer of the Year
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
'Mr. Monk's Last Case' trailer: Tony Shalhoub returns in Peacock movie
'Mr. Monk's Last Case' trailer: Tony Shalhoub returns in Peacock movie
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' returns to New York
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' returns to New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement