Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets." File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette is back with new music. The 48-year-old singer-songwriter released a cover of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series Yellowjackets, on Friday. Advertisement

"No Return" was originally composed by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, who write the music for the show.

Morissette's version of "No Return" debuted during the opening credits in Thursday's episode of Yellowjackets Season 2. The original theme song will return next week, with Morissette's version to appear at other points during the season.

"I love the original version of 'No Return.' It's just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between 'Yellowjackets' and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane," Morissette said in a statement.

"I've strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives and see the world through the female lens, and what's so wonderful about this show is that each characters is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women," she added.

Yellowjackets is a mystery thriller series centering on a girls' soccer team who must survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. The show takes place in two timelines -- in 1996 immediately after the crash, and 25 years later in 2021.

Morissette released her 10th studio album, The Storm Before the Calm, in June.