Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Kel Mitchell 'on road to recovery' after health scare

By Annie Martin
Kel Mitchell (L), pictured with his family, gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized in Los Angeles. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Kel Mitchell (L), pictured with his family, gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized in Los Angeles. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kel Mitchell says he's "on the road to recovery" after experiencing a health scare earlier this week.

The 45-year-old actor and comedian gave an update Wednesday after reportedly being hospitalized Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family," Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

"Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can't thank you enough. Much love to each of you," he told his followers.

TMZ said Wednesday that Mitchell was admitted to the hospital Tuesday evening. The actor appeared to be conscious and alert upon his arrival, and the cause of his visit is unknown.

Mitchell is known for starring with Kenan Thompson in All That and the spinoff Good Burger franchise. The pair will reprise their roles as Ed and Dexter in the new film Good Burger 2, which premieres Nov. 22 on Paramount+.

