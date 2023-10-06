Trending
Oct. 6, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Paramore releases 'Re: This is Why,' an 'almost' remix album

By Annie Martin
Paramore released "Re: This is Why," a new album featuring remixed, reworked and rewritten songs from "This is Why." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Paramore is back with new music.

The rock band released Re: This is Why, an album featuring remixed, reworked and rewritten songs from its 2023 album This is Why, on Friday.

In a post Monday, Paramore described Re: This is Why as "almost a remix album."

"We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence," the group wrote.

"Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding."

Re: This is Why features collaborations with Foals, The Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Zane Lowe, Wet Leg and other artists.

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams further discussed the album during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So, it's not a typical remix album. We wanted to do something where we could sort of connect with bands that have inspired us or bands that we've toured with that we've really connected with, and give them a chance to reinterpret the album," she said.

Paramore released the original version of This is Why in February. The album was the group's first in nearly six years.

