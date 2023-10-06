Trending
Music
Oct. 6, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Blackpink's Jennie releases 'You & Me' solo single, dance video

By Annie Martin
Jennie released a single and dance performance video for her English-language song "You &amp; Me." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jennie is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a single and dance performance video for the solo song "You & Me" on Friday.

"You & Me" is an English-language track about finding a new love that seems like it will last.

The dance video shows Jennie perform with backup dancers in front of a background image of the moon.

Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with the single "Solo."

She also released songs for the HBO series The Idol. The singer and actress played Dyanne on the show.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. The group concluded its Born Pink world tour in September.

