Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick walked the red carpet Thursday in New York. The 58-year-old actress and 61-year-old actor attended the New York City Ballet fall gala at David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Advertisement

Parker went glam in a black Carolina Herrera dress with an off-shoulder top and tutu-style skirt. The actress accessorized with a black bow in her hair and sandals in two different colors.

Parker previously wore mismatched shoes in an episode of Sex and the City Season 3.

Parker and Broderick married in May 1997 and have three children, son James, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 14.

The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and his partner, actress Diane Kruger, also attended Thursday's gala.

Kruger wore a white Givenchy dress with beaded pearl and diamond detail on the bodice.

Justin Theroux, Naomi Watts, Dianna Agron, Molly Ringwald and Ariana DeBose were among the other stars at the gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 5, 2023 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo