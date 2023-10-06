Trending
Oct. 6, 2023 / 7:32 AM

Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

By Karen Butler
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole perform at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 5 | Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole perform at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma picked up eight trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony in Coral Gables, Fla., Thursday night.

Bad Bunny won seven and Karol G scored five.

Pluma shared four of his prizes with Eslabon Armado for their collaboration on the song, "Ella Baila Sola."

The record earned the titles Hot Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the Year -- Vocal Event; Streaming Song of the Year; and Regional Mexican Song of the Year.

Pluma was also named New Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year -- Male; Regional Mexican Artist of the Year -- Solo; and Songwriter of the Year.

Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year and won the prizes for Tour of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Male; and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year -- Solo.

He also won the awards for Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year for "Titi Me Preguntó."

Karol G won the honors for Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year for Mañana Será Bonito.

She also earned the prizes for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year -- Female; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Female; and the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award.

Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera hosted the gala, which was televised on Telemundo.

Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma win, perform at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny holds an award at the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, on Oct. 5, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla. He was named Artist of the Year and won the prizes for Tour of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year -- Male; and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year -- Solo. He also won the awards for Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year for "Titi Me Preguntó." Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

