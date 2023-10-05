1 of 3 | Travis Barker (pictured) and Blink-182 released a single and music video for "Dance with Me," a new song from their album "One More Time..." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Blink-182 is back with new music. The rock band released a single and music video for the song "Dance with Me" on Thursday.

Blink-182 previously described the "Dance with Me" video as "a love letter" to the Ramones. The video shows the members of Blink-182 channel the punk band with wigs and leather jackets.

"Dance with Me" appears on Blink-182's forthcoming album, One More Time... The band will release the album Oct. 20.

One More Time... also features the singles "Edging" and "One More Time / More Than You Know."

Blink-182 released a music video for "One More Time" in September. The song reflects on the challenges that band members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge experienced prior to their reunion.

One More Time... will be the first album to feature Barker, Hopper and DeLonge since Neighborhoods, released in 2011.

Blink-182 announced its reunion in October 2022 and launched a new world tour in March.