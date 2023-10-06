Trending
Music
Oct. 6, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Drake returns with 'For All the Dogs' album

By Annie Martin
Drake released "For All the Dogs," a new album featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Drake released "For All the Dogs," a new album featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Drake is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer and rapper released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, on Friday.

The For All the Dogs cover features a drawing by Drake's son Adonis, who turns six years old this month. The drawing depicts a creature with four legs, long ears and red eyes.

For All the Dogs features the singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte." Drake released a single and music video for "8AM in Charlotte" featuring Adonis on Thursday.

The album features 21 other songs, including "Calling for You" featuring 21 Savage, "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole, "Gently" featuring Bad Bunny and "Another Late Night" featuring Lil Yachty.

For All the Dogs marks Drake's first solo album since Honestly, Nevermind, released in June 2022. The singer released the album Her Loss with 21 Savage in November of that year.

Drake is nominated for nine awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which will air Oct. 10 at on BET.

