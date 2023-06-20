Trending
June 20, 2023 / 10:11 AM

iHeartRadio Titanium Awards honor Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow

By Annie Martin
1/5
Doja Cat received an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion total audience spins in 2023. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Doja Cat received an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion total audience spins in 2023. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow and three other artists have received an iHeartRadio Titanium Award.

iHeartMedia announced in a press release Tuesday that the trio of artists, along with Latto and Wizkid and Tems, received the awards for reaching 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations for their hit song in 2023.

Doja Cat's "Woman," Sheeran's "Shivers," Harlow's "First Class," Latto's "Big Energy" and Wizkid and Tems' "Essence" reached the milestone this year.

Total audience spins is calculated on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions.

Sheeran received the award during a recent visit to iHeartRadio in New York.

"That is really, really, really cool," the singer said. "You always wonder every album whether you're going to lose the kids, because I constantly have young people coming to my gigs. With 'Shivers,' all these kids keep coming up to me saying they like 'Shivers,' and I'm like, 'Alrighty, I still got them.'"

In 2022, iHeartMedia presented a Titanium Award to Olivia Rodrigo for "Good 4 U," The Weeknd for "Save Your Tears," Lil Nas X for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for "Stay."

