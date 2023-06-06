Trending
June 6, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Sheeran performs on "Today" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ed Sheeran performs on "Today" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran took to the stage on Today.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter performed in the rain during Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show.

Sheeran performed his song "Perfect" and was joined by a fan, Ed Castillo from Clifton, N.J. He also performed "Life Goes On."

"Perfect" appears on Sheeran's third studio album, Divide, released in March 2017.

Sheeran most recently released Subtract, the fifth and final album in his mathematics-themed series of albums.

On Today, the singer discussed his future music plans with his mathematics era coming to a close.

"Over the last few years, I've made a lot of music," he said. "I've known for the last 13 years what mathematics would be, and now it's like, what to do next. So there's lots of questions going around my head."

Sheeran confirmed he is exploring the country music genre.

"I lived in Nashville for a couple years and I sort of fell in love with it there," he said of country music. "That's something that I would love to do at some point."

Sheeran performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in May.

Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

