1/5

The Weeknd received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion audience spins. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists have received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award. iHeartMedia said in a press release Tuesday that it presented the award to seven artists for reaching 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations with a hit song in 2021. Advertisement

The Weeknd reached the milestone with his single "Save Your Tears," while Rodrigo did so with "good 4 u."

The other awardees were Doja Cat with "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, Lil Nas X with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber with "Stay."

✨ ONE BILLION SPINS ✨ Congratulations to @sza for having reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio stations for her feature on "Kiss Me More" with @DojaCat Listen: https://t.co/ilMgkHhhs9 pic.twitter.com/fpoWUgMYHu— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 12, 2022

The total audience spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions -- the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Young Thug, Dua Lipa and 24Goldn received Titanium Awards in 2021.

Rodrigo and Doja Cat and SZA were among the big winners at the Grammy Awards last week.