Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 20, 2023 / 2:24 PM

Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Missy Elliott poses for photos in the press room during the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., in August 2019. Elliott is one of several music stars being recognized at the 2023 Black Music Honors. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Missy Elliott poses for photos in the press room during the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., in August 2019. Elliott is one of several music stars being recognized at the 2023 Black Music Honors. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Black Music Honors announced its lineup of stars to be recognized at the 2023 ceremony taking place in Atlanta in May. Now in its eighth year, the awards ceremony recognizes Black artists for their career accomplishments.

This year's honorees are four-time Grammy-winning rapper, producer and vocalist Missy Elliott, gospel stalwarts The Hawkins Family, R&B crooner Jeffrey Osborne, '90s hitmaking girl group SWV and vocalist Evelyn "Champagne" King.

Advertisement

"We appreciate this honor from our people so much," Lyons posted on the Black Music Honors Instagram page.

Don Jackson, founder and executive producer for Black Music Honors, says that he wants to recognize the people whose accomplishments have inspired others.

Advertisement

"Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year's Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music," he says. "We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations."

Singer/actress LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis will host the eighth annual event which will be taped live at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on May 19. Performers include LaTocha Scott from Xscape, Robin Thicke, 702, Sevyn Streeter, Raheem DeVaughn, Dave Hollister and Tweet.

Black Music Honors premieres on the Stellar Network on June 3 and air in national broadcast syndication from June 10 - July 2. The show will also air on Bounce TV on June 19.

Read More

Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul

Latest Headlines

BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D.
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
April 19 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are."
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
Music // 1 day ago
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
April 18 (UPI) -- The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
April 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World."
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
Music // 5 days ago
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation
April 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are set to sing at King Charles III's coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
April 15 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' music video passes 600M views on YouTube
April 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink had a 10th music video, "Pink Venom," reach 600 million views on YouTube.
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
Music // 6 days ago
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets."
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
Music // 6 days ago
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag show ban
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2023
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement