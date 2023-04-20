Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors

1/5

Missy Elliott poses for photos in the press room during the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., in August 2019. Elliott is one of several music stars being recognized at the 2023 Black Music Honors. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Black Music Honors announced its lineup of stars to be recognized at the 2023 ceremony taking place in Atlanta in May. Now in its eighth year, the awards ceremony recognizes Black artists for their career accomplishments. This year's honorees are four-time Grammy-winning rapper, producer and vocalist Missy Elliott, gospel stalwarts The Hawkins Family, R&B crooner Jeffrey Osborne, '90s hitmaking girl group SWV and vocalist Evelyn "Champagne" King. Advertisement

"We appreciate this honor from our people so much," Lyons posted on the Black Music Honors Instagram page.

Don Jackson, founder and executive producer for Black Music Honors, says that he wants to recognize the people whose accomplishments have inspired others.

Advertisement

"Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year's Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music," he says. "We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations."

Singer/actress LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis will host the eighth annual event which will be taped live at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on May 19. Performers include LaTocha Scott from Xscape, Robin Thicke, 702, Sevyn Streeter, Raheem DeVaughn, Dave Hollister and Tweet.

Black Music Honors premieres on the Stellar Network on June 3 and air in national broadcast syndication from June 10 - July 2. The show will also air on Bounce TV on June 19.