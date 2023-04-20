K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul

K-pop star Moon Bin, 25, of the band Astro was found dead in his home in Seoul, his management company said Thursday. Photo by offclASTRO/ Facebook

SEOUL, April 20 (UPI) -- Moon Bin, a 25-year-old singer with the K-pop band Astro, was found dead in his home in Seoul, his management company said on Thursday. "Astro member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky," music label Fantagio said in a statement posted on social media. Advertisement

"The Astro members who have been with us for a long time, as well as our Fantagio fellow artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the statement said.

Moon Bin "always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else," it added.

Local police said that the singer was found in his home on Wednesday night by his manager, news agency Yonhap reported. There was no evidence of foul play, police said.

In 2016, Moon Bin debuted with boy band Astro, which was named one of the 10 best new K-pop groups of the year by Billboard thanks to its "bright, synthpop sound." The sextet went on to score hits including "Hide and Seek," "Baby" and "Crazy Sexy Cool."

Moon Bin also performed with a spin-off group, Moonbin and Sanha, formed in 2020 alongside fellow Astro member Yoon San-ha. The duo began their Diffusion tour in February and had performances scheduled in Asia through May.

On Wednesday, their Indonesian concert promoter announced the cancellation of a scheduled performance next month due to "unforeseen circumstances beyond our control."

Fantagio said that the funeral would be held "as quietly as possible," with family, friends and colleagues attending.

The label also asked the public to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports," surrounding Moon Bin's death.