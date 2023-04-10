Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 10, 2023 / 10:00 AM

LaTocha Scott says she 'never left' girl group Xscape

By Annie Martin
1/3
LaTocha Scott (R), pictured with Xscape, discussed her status with the group during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
LaTocha Scott (R), pictured with Xscape, discussed her status with the group during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- LaTocha Scott says she "never left" the R&B girl group Xscape.

The 49-year-old singer discussed her status with the group during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Scott is a founding member of Xscape, along with her sister, Tamika Scott, Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle. The group released three albums between 1993 and 1998, and disbanded in 1998.

Xscape reunited in 2017 for a reunion tour sans Burruss, leading Scott, Tamika Scott and Cottle to perform as the subunit Xscap3.

On WWHL, Scott denied that she left Xscape, despite her recent focus on her solo career.

"I never left, outside of what you see on Wikipedia. I never left. My name is off, but I'm still part of Xscape," she said.

Scott was asked how she feels about Tamika Scott, Burruss and Cottle performing as Xscape and Tamika Scott taking her parts in the songs.

"We don't mind, because we've done that before. Although, we changed our name to Xscap3. I just felt like they should have probably respected it in that way, because it's not Xscape until it's all four of us," Scott said.

"But for them, I don't want them to not make money and do shows. That's not what it's about, because I love to do music, I want to do music. They want to do shows too," she added.

Advertisement

Scott also addressed her feud with her sister, Tamika Scott, and her issues with Burruss. Scott said she has reached out to Tamika Scott to try to resolve their conflict but hasn't heard back from her sister.

Read More

Gavin Rossdale's daughter, Daisy Lowe, gives birth to first child NCT's Mark releases 'Golden Hour' solo single, music video 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in June What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
April 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth consecutive week.
NCT's Mark releases 'Golden Hour' solo single, music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Mark releases 'Golden Hour' solo single, music video
April 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a single and music video for "Golden Hour," the latest song for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Ellie Goulding returns with 'Higher Than Heaven' album
Music // 2 days ago
Ellie Goulding returns with 'Higher Than Heaven' album
April 7 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding released "Higher Than Heaven," her first album in three years, and a music video for "Better Man."
Kim Petras to release new song 'Alone' featuring Nicki Minaj
Music // 3 days ago
Kim Petras to release new song 'Alone' featuring Nicki Minaj
April 7 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras shared a teaser for "Alone," a new single featuring Nicki Minaj.
Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58
Music // 3 days ago
Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58
April 7 (UPI) -- Vivian Trimble, a founding member and instrumentalist for 1990s indie rock band Luscious Jackson, died after a battle with cancer.
SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
Music // 3 days ago
SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
April 6 (UPI) -- Girl group SWV appeared on "The Sherri Show" to discuss the drama surrounding their new Bravo reality series, "SWV and Xscape: Queens of R&B."
NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
April 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his music video for "Golden Hour," his solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Music // 3 days ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
April 6 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs says he pays Sting $5,000 a day for the sample for "Every Breath You Take."
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
Music // 4 days ago
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
April 6 (UPI) -- BTS rapper Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day" will premiere on Disney+ on April 21.
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released the mini album "Self" and a music video for the song "D N D."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Season 14 will be last for 'Valerie's Home Cooking'
Season 14 will be last for 'Valerie's Home Cooking'
Reports: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn end six-year romance
Reports: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn end six-year romance
Jeremy Renner shares photo of him enjoying family day at Six Flags
Jeremy Renner shares photo of him enjoying family day at Six Flags
No Season 3 for 'Sex/Life' on Netflix
No Season 3 for 'Sex/Life' on Netflix
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office with $146.4M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement