Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 6, 2023 / 2:36 PM

SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
SWV appears on "The Sherri Show" to discuss the tension on their Bravo reality show "SWV and Xscape: Queens of R&amp;B." Photo by Andrew Werner, courtesy of "The Sherri Show"
SWV appears on "The Sherri Show" to discuss the tension on their Bravo reality show "SWV and Xscape: Queens of R&B." Photo by Andrew Werner, courtesy of "The Sherri Show"

April 6 (UPI) -- Reality TV is a hotbed of drama and that's certainly the case for the Bravo reality show SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. The six-part series dedicated to the hitmaking '90s girl groups has generated headlines as they've clashed both internally and externally.

Xscape, the Atlanta-based group is comprised of sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, along with Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Harris. "Understanding" and "Just Kickin' It'" are two of their biggest hits. The quartet has experienced the most strife within the group. The Scott sisters and their mother have clashed over everything from finances to favoritism.

Advertisement

SWV, who scored with hits like "Weak" and "Right Here," whose remix sampled the Michael Jackson hit "Human Nature" is made up of Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George, Leanne "Leelee" Lyons. They met in New York City.

Jackson allowed SWV to sample the song for free, according to George.

But in the last few episodes, the two groups have clashed over who would headline an upcoming tour. While SWV was OK with co-headlining with Xscape, Xscape was not. That's the issue that SWV addressed during their appearance on The Sherri Show this week when host Sherri Shepherd asked if the groups could work things out.

Advertisement

"Are you still OK with the ladies from Xscape?" Shepherd asked.

"We're OK," Lyons answered to audience laughter. "We're OK, it's still fresh," she added. "Everything is still fresh."

The taping of the show has ended but there is still one episode left to air. Shepherd wondered if SWV regretted doing the series despite the increased visibility it gave the trio.

"A little. I do have a little regret,' George said. " I knew going in, it was going to be a little stressful. I wanted it to be fun. I wanted us to go back to the 90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn't anything that I thought it would be. So I kind of regret that part."

The issue over billing hasn't yet been resolved on air, so Gamble said viewers would have to make up their own minds about whether or not the women can work together after Episode 6 debuts on Sunday.

SWV did announce they will tour this summer with another group they can't yet name.

"We were a well-oiled machine before they got there," said George. "I tell everyone all the time that producers, promoters, networks, everyone can find value in SWV. But ironically our peers don't. But they don't count."

Advertisement

Read More

Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' 'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3 Daytime Emmy Awards set for June, will air on CBS through 2024

Latest Headlines

NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
April 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his music video for "Golden Hour," his solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Music // 2 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
April 6 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs says he pays Sting $5,000 a day for the sample for "Every Breath You Take."
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
Music // 7 hours ago
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
April 6 (UPI) -- BTS rapper Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day" will premiere on Disney+ on April 21.
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released the mini album "Self" and a music video for the song "D N D."
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
April 5 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
Music // 1 day ago
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
April 5 (UPI) -- Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga, aka Agust D, shared a poster for "People Pt. 2" featuring IU, a pre-release single from his solo album, "D-Day."
Chvrches perform 'Over' on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'
Music // 2 days ago
Chvrches perform 'Over' on 'Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'
April 4 (UPI) -- Chvrches performed "Over," their first new single in two years, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Apink close up shop in 'D N D' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Apink close up shop in 'D N D' music video teaser
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a preview of their music video for "D N D," a song from their forthcoming EP, "Self."
Tears for Fears to launch 'Tipping Point: Part II' tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Tears for Fears to launch 'Tipping Point: Part II' tour in June
April 3 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears will perform across North America on the "The Tipping Point Tour: Part II" featuring Cold War Kids.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement