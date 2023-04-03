1/5

Left to right, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott, of Xscape, arrive on the red carpet for the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas in November 2022. They appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The 90s girl group Xscape is currently appearing on the Bravo reality show SWV vs. Xscape: The Queens of R&B. They stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show recently to share about the series. The group, which includes Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, is currently experiencing a career renaissance. Their 90s hits "Just Kickin' It" and "My Little Secret" propelled them to become one of the linchpins of the girl group era in a lane that also included SWV and Destiny's Child. Advertisement

Now they're taking over reality TV as Tameka "Tiny" Cottle has also had her own reality series with her husband, rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris.

With the ladies on the show, Hudson had a confession to make. She said she wished she was a member of the Atlanta-based quartet that includes Burruss, Cottle and sisters Tamika and LeTocha Scott.

"I always wanted to be a part of the group," she told the women. "When I was in high school, y'all inspired all of our groups. I was in a group called Final Notice and we had to sing all of your songs. I cannot believe y'all are sitting here right now.

Xscape, who was discovered by Atlanta hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri, shared that their favorite girl group was EnVogue who came out a few years before them. And Burruss says hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa was also an inspiration.

"They don't sing but [they] were my favorite artists of all time," she told Hudson. "And it was like a dream that the first tour we got to be on was Salt-N-Pepa's tour."

The Scott sisters also referenced another sibling group, The Clark Sisters, who are a pioneering act in the gospel genre.

Hudson also did a rapid-fire question round where she asked who was the best cook which sparked some debate, and other questions.