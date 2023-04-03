Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 3, 2023 / 1:21 PM

Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Left to right, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott, of Xscape, arrive on the red carpet for the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas in November 2022. They appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Left to right, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott, of Xscape, arrive on the red carpet for the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas in November 2022. They appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The 90s girl group Xscape is currently appearing on the Bravo reality show SWV vs. Xscape: The Queens of R&B. They stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show recently to share about the series.

The group, which includes Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, is currently experiencing a career renaissance. Their 90s hits "Just Kickin' It" and "My Little Secret" propelled them to become one of the linchpins of the girl group era in a lane that also included SWV and Destiny's Child.

Advertisement

Now they're taking over reality TV as Tameka "Tiny" Cottle has also had her own reality series with her husband, rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris.

With the ladies on the show, Hudson had a confession to make. She said she wished she was a member of the Atlanta-based quartet that includes Burruss, Cottle and sisters Tamika and LeTocha Scott.

"I always wanted to be a part of the group," she told the women. "When I was in high school, y'all inspired all of our groups. I was in a group called Final Notice and we had to sing all of your songs. I cannot believe y'all are sitting here right now.

Advertisement

Xscape, who was discovered by Atlanta hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri, shared that their favorite girl group was EnVogue who came out a few years before them. And Burruss says hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa was also an inspiration.

"They don't sing but [they] were my favorite artists of all time," she told Hudson. "And it was like a dream that the first tour we got to be on was Salt-N-Pepa's tour."

The Scott sisters also referenced another sibling group, The Clark Sisters, who are a pioneering act in the gospel genre.

Hudson also did a rapid-fire question round where she asked who was the best cook which sparked some debate, and other questions.

Read More

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71 Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'

Latest Headlines

'Fatal Attraction' trailer: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson star in reboot series
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Fatal Attraction' trailer: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson star in reboot series
April 3 (UPI) -- "Fatal Attraction," a new psychological thriller series based on the 1987 film, is coming to Paramount+ in April.
'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," a new drama starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
April 3 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon will have a major role on the BBC One series "Doctor Who."
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
TV // 3 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
April 3 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 6 hours ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 11 hours ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
April 2 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary."
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
April 1 (UPI) -- "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston will be heard narrating Big Beasts when the 10-part docuseries premieres on April 21.
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
TV // 2 days ago
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
April 1 (UPI) -- Bailey Bass and AMC have confirmed she is not returning for Season 2 of the horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire."
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
TV // 3 days ago
Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison'
NEW YORK, March 31 (UPI) -- "Westworld," "Mesrine" and "Black Swan" actor Vincent Cassel says Gabriel Delage is a mercenary sick of espionage and politics when audiences meet him in the thriller, "Liaison."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company
UFC and WWE announce merger creating $21B company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement