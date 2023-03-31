Trending
Music
March 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces'

By Annie Martin
Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chloe Bailey released her debut studio album, "In Pieces," and a music video for the song "Cheatback" with Future. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer released her debut studio album, In Pieces, on Friday.

"i found the power in my pain. from my heart to yours... IN PIECES my debut album is out now everywhere," Bailey wrote on Instagram.

In Pieces features 14 tracks: "Someone's Calling (Chlöe)," "Pray It Away," "Body Do," "I Don't Mind," "Worried," "Fallin 4 U," "How Does It Feel" with Chris Brown, "Feel Me Cry," "Make It Look Easy," "Looze U," "Told Ya" featuring Missy Elliott, "Cheatback" featuring Future, "Heart on My Sleeve" and "In Pieces."

"In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don't know how much more they can take," Bailey tweeted earlier this month. "In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn't change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you'd have no idea what they're going through,"

Bailey will release a music video for "Cheatback" with Future at 12 p.m. EST. She performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week ahead of the release of In Pieces.

Bailey and her sister, Halle Bailey, came to fame as the music duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey made her solo debut with the single "Have Mercy" in 2021.

