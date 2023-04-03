Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes make red carpet debut at CMT Music Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelsea Ballerini (pictured) and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes attended the CMT Music Awards after dating rumors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kelsea Ballerini (pictured) and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes attended the CMT Music Awards after dating rumors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The 29-year-old country music singer and 30-year-old actor attended the awards show Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Ballerini wore a grey Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corset top, while Stokes sported a dark shirt and pants with white piping detail. The outing followed months of rumors that Ballerini and Stokes, who stars on the Netflix series Outer Banks, are dating.

"I have a really hot date tonight," Ballerini told CMT's Carissa Culiner on the red carpet. "I'm really happy and it's really nice to... this is our first outing so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good."

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in January after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Ballerini split from her husband Morgan Evans in August 2022, while Stokes previously dated his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline.

Advertisement

Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown. She performed her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" alongside RuPaul's Drag Race stars Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Jan Sport and Oliva Lux during the ceremony.

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll were among the big winners at the awards show.

Read More

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards '80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon files for divorce after Jim Toth split
April 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after 12 years of marriage.
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
Entertainment News // 25 minutes ago
Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer win at Olivier Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and The Royal Shakespeare Company are all winners at the Olivier Awards in London.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 1 hour ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Music // 13 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
April 2 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll led the field, earning a handful of awards during Sunday's CMT Music Awards in Texas.
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 3: Adam Scott, Elsie Fisher
April 3 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Scott turns 50 and actor Elsie Fisher turns 20, among the famous birthdays for April 3.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 6 hours ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
April 2 (UPI) -- Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for scoring films like The Revenant and The Last Emperor, has died at 71.
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons' tops North American box office with $38.5M
April 2 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
April 2 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary."
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
April 2 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco has announced on Instagram the birth of her first child, a daughter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Kaley Cuoco shares photos of newborn daughter
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll win big at CMT Awards
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement