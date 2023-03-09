Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'

Janet Jackson arrives at a party to launch her album, "The Velvet Rope" at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on September 9, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is heading out on tour this year and Lifetime cameras will be there to document it all. The network announced that the superstar has agreed to a second documentary, Janet Jackson: Family First, that will showcase the preparation and performances on her Together Again tour. Jackson's first Lifetime documentary, simply titled Janet Jackson, drew 21 million viewers over three episodes. In that documentary, Jackson talked about controversies and triumphs throughout her five-decade career as the youngest child of the renowned Jackson musical family. Advertisement

She addressed rumors about having a baby with her first husband James DeBarge and revealed more about her relationship with her brother, Michael Jackson, the iconic pop superstar who died in 2009.

The 56-year-old starts her tour in Hollywood, Fla., on April 14. Rapper/actor Ludacris is her opening act. Jackson is celebrating her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry, along with the 25th anniversary of her multiplatinum album The Velvet Rope and the 30th anniversary of her multiplatinum album janet.

"I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year," Jackson said via a Lifetime press release. "I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the 'Together Again' tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter."

The documentary will again be executive produced by Janet's brother Randy, the second oldest child in the Jackson family who joined The Jacksons alongside his brothers when Jermaine left the group.

"In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the 'Together Again' tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet's career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers."

A+E Networks, the parent network for Lifetime and the History Channel, also announced forthcoming shows from Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper, Morgan Freeman and reality stalwart Keyshia Cole, in a press release.

Costner will host and executive produce an eight-series documentary called The West for the History Channel. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will EP. She will also do the honors for a Bradley Cooper series called FDR about the life of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Morgan Freeman is behind a show about WWII's first Black tank unit called Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion.

Singer Cole, who has starred in multiple reality shows about her life and family for BET and VH1, moves to Lifetime for a biopic Keyshia Cole: This is My Story, debuting in June.

When Jackson announced the Together Again tour in December, she told the Today Show, "We're so excited. It's going to be a fun time."

She also invited Today co-host Sheinelle Jones onstage with her a a future tour date, resulting in an unexpected tribute to her career and legacy.

