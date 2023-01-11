'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3

1/5

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri have both been renewed for new seasons. Fox Television Stations renewed The Jennifer Hudson Show for Season 2 and Sherri through Season 3. Advertisement

The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, announced the news on its official Twitter account Wednesday.

"We are beyond excited to announce that The Jennifer Hudson Show has renewed for Season 2! Thank you to every single one of you for watching, thank you to our amazing staff that works so hard, and thank you @iamjhud for being the best host we could possibly ask for!" the post reads.

Hudson confirmed the news during Wednesday's show.

"To you, and to the viewers at home, I want to say thank you all for giving me your hearts," she told the audience. "I love you all so much. I love you so much, I really do. Thank you for letting me into your homes, into your lives."

Sherri, hosted by television personality Sherri Shepherd, was renewed through the 2024-25 season.

"In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station's entire daytime, and it's not easy to find the right fit," Fox TV Stations EVP of program Frank Cicha said in a statement. "Sherri's mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we're happy to be bringing her program back."

The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered in September following the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sherri also made its debut in September following Wendy Williams' exit from her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.