Taylor Swift to appear on 'Tonight Show' after 'Midnights' release

1/5

Taylor Swift will appear as a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her album "MIdnights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon later this month. The 32-year-old singer confirmed Thursday that she will appear on the NBC late-night talk show Oct. 24. Advertisement

Swift will give her first late-night interview since 2021 following the release of her album Midnights. The singer will release Midnights, her first album since Evermore (2020), on Oct. 21.

The Oct. 24 episode of The Tonight Show will also feature Meghan Trainor, who will perform.

That's a technologically advanced device you got there, Jimmy. Can't wait for 11:35 Mayhem with @FallonTonight on October 24th! #TSmidnighTS https://t.co/wCtdlYEUPA— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) October 14, 2022

Midnights features 13 tracks, including the song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

Swift said earlier this month that the track "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorites on the album and gives a deep dive into her insecurities.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will take place Nov. 13.

Advertisement

Swift is also nominated at the American Music Awards, which are scheduled for Nov. 20.