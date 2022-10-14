Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Taylor Swift to appear on 'Tonight Show' after 'Midnights' release

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taylor Swift will appear as a guest on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her album "MIdnights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b715b6f648c1d551c11e640c09ce2892/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon later this month.

The 32-year-old singer confirmed Thursday that she will appear on the NBC late-night talk show Oct. 24.

Swift will give her first late-night interview since 2021 following the release of her album Midnights. The singer will release Midnights, her first album since Evermore (2020), on Oct. 21.

The Oct. 24 episode of The Tonight Show will also feature Meghan Trainor, who will perform.

Midnights features 13 tracks, including the song "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

Swift said earlier this month that the track "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorites on the album and gives a deep dive into her insecurities.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will take place Nov. 13.

Swift is also nominated at the American Music Awards, which are scheduled for Nov. 20.

MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran discusses tour, performs 'Shivers' on 'Late Show'
Music // 12 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran discusses tour, performs 'Shivers' on 'Late Show'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed his "Mathematics" tour and performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Lil Baby performs 'Russian Roulette' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lil Baby performs 'Russian Roulette' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lil Baby performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his album "It's Only Me."
Ringo Starr has COVID-19 again; cancels rest of tour
Music // 4 hours ago
Ringo Starr has COVID-19 again; cancels rest of tour
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- British rock 'n' roll legend Ringo Starr announced he has a rebound case of the coronavirus and is canceling all of his upcoming shows.
Treasure share 'raw version' of 'Hello' dance practice video
Music // 22 hours ago
Treasure share 'raw version' of 'Hello' dance practice video
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a choreography video for "Hello," the title track from its EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two."
American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations
Music // 1 day ago
American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake and other artists are nominated at the American Music Awards.
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Music // 1 day ago
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.
Park Ji-hoon releases new EP, 'Nitro' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Park Ji-hoon releases new EP, 'Nitro' music video
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon released the EP "The Answer" and a music video for the song "Nitro."
MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations
Music // 2 days ago
MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Rosalía and other artists are nominated the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performs "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
