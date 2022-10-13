Trending
Oct. 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM

American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny is nominated for eight awards at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3f7a84932dbc9c1c395a605836d906f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Bad Bunny leads the field of nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Music Video for "Me Porto Bonito" featuring Chencho Corleone.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each. The trio of artists will face off with Bad Bunny in the Artist of the Year category, along with Adele, Harry, Styles and The Weeknd.

Adele, Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations.

First-time nominees include Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, Blackpink, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

The American Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music. Voting is open now.

The 2022 American Music Awards nominations include:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Favorite Music Video

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Me Porto Benito," Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite K-pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

See the full list of nominations here.

