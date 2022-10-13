American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
|Advertisement
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards. This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Bad Bunny leads the field of nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Music Video for "Me Porto Bonito" featuring Chencho Corleone.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each. The trio of artists will face off with Bad Bunny in the Artist of the Year category, along with Adele, Harry, Styles and The Weeknd.
Adele, Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations.
First-time nominees include Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, Blackpink, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.
The American Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music. Voting is open now.
The 2022 American Music Awards nominations include:
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Favorite Music Video
"Easy on Me," Adele
"Me Porto Benito," Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite K-pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
See the full list of nominations here.