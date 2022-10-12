Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM

MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Styles is nominated for seven awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/63c919be62788b5072c03974cb1c87bb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Harry Styles is nominated for seven awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Advertisement

Harry Styles leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "As It Was."

Taylor Swift will compete with Styles in the Best Artist category and has five other nominations, including Best Pop and Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

Nicki Minaj and Rosalía follow with five nominations each.

First-time nominees include Chencho Corleone, Gayle, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 19 gender-neutral categories on the MTV EMAs website. Voting closes Nov. 9.

The 2022 MTV EMAs nominations include:

Best Song

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Advertisement

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

"Despechá," Rosalía

Best Video

"Pink Venom," Blackpink

"Woman," Doja Cat

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift

Best Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Taylor Swift

Best New

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-pop

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Lisa

Seventeen

Twice

See the full list of nominations here.

Moments from Harry Styles' career

Harry Style attends The Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2013 Womenswear Fashion Show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2012. Styles' boy band One Direction released their first album in 2011 titled "Up All Night." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride' Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey 'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performs "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Music // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a preview of their video for "Vision," the lead single from their album "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Music // 1 day ago
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace.
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Maxident" and a music video for the song "Case 143."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement