MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Harry Styles leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "As It Was."
Taylor Swift will compete with Styles in the Best Artist category and has five other nominations, including Best Pop and Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."
Nicki Minaj and Rosalía follow with five nominations each.
First-time nominees include Chencho Corleone, Gayle, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 19 gender-neutral categories on the MTV EMAs website. Voting closes Nov. 9.
The 2022 MTV EMAs nominations include:
Best Song
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Despechá," Rosalía
Best Video
"Pink Venom," Blackpink
"Woman," Doja Cat
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift
Best Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
Taylor Swift
Best New
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Seventeen
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-pop
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Lisa
Seventeen
Twice
See the full list of nominations here.